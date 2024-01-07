SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday’s big snowfall created the perfect conditions for families to dust off their sleds and have some fun.

Mary Lynch Park in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood was packed all afternoon with people sledding down the hills and wasting no time running right back up to do it again.

22News spoke to one father, daughter duo who have been looking forward to this since last winter.

Brian said, “It was one of our first times going down big hills so we were pretty exited to come out today. It was great you know, long walks up the hill and a little bit of trying to keep her gloves on but otherwise it was a great time.”

Ellie and Brian got to sled in more than 10 inches of snow in Springfield and they were just two of dozens of others out there having fun.