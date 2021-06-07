“SuperFan Exhibit” revealed at Basketball hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A new “SuperFan Exhibit” has been revealed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The exhibit was included in the museum’s refurbishment, which began in 2017 and cost more than $25 million. The space is dedicated to celebrating the most iconic fans of the game.

“The game of basketball has brought me so much joy over the years, in Los Angeles and in the countless arenas around the world I’ve been fortunate to experience,” said Jimmy Goldstein, NBA SuperFan. “I’m proud to share some of my most favorite items I’ve collected over the years and be featured in this remarkable exhibit dedicated to the fans.”

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Items on Display in the “SuperFan Exhibit”

Jimmy Goldstein iconic apparel and momentous tickets and credentials from his many years as a SuperFan

Nav Bhatia turban, SuperFan Jersey and courtside chair

Penny Marshall collection of signed jerseys and shoes

SuperFan stories and images shared through digitized media