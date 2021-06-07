“SuperFan Exhibit” revealed at Basketball hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A new “SuperFan Exhibit” has been revealed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The exhibit was included in the museum’s refurbishment, which began in 2017 and cost more than $25 million. The space is dedicated to celebrating the most iconic fans of the game.
“The game of basketball has brought me so much joy over the years, in Los Angeles and in the countless arenas around the world I’ve been fortunate to experience,” said Jimmy Goldstein, NBA SuperFan. “I’m proud to share some of my most favorite items I’ve collected over the years and be featured in this remarkable exhibit dedicated to the fans.”
Items on Display in the “SuperFan Exhibit”
- Jimmy Goldstein iconic apparel and momentous tickets and credentials from his many years as a SuperFan
- Nav Bhatia turban, SuperFan Jersey and courtside chair
- Penny Marshall collection of signed jerseys and shoes
- SuperFan stories and images shared through digitized media
The Basketball Hall of Fame is distinct in that we celebrate all levels and aspects of the game for both men and women.
We are excited to recognize the game’s greatest SuperFans in this unique exhibit showcasing their memorabilia and custom attire they’ve become known for at games. In tribute to all fans of the game, through their support and fanfare, SuperFans have certainly played a role in the game for many years. We look forward to continuing to recognize additional SuperFans in the years to come.John Doleva President and CEO of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame