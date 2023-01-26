LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding “inappropriate online behavior” from a former employee.

That email was sent out hours before a Fox News story about the former employee at the Wolf Swamp Road School, claims 22News has not yet independently verified.

Fox News claims an employee posted an inappropriate photo of herself inside a school bathroom. The article cites a conservative Twitter account called “Libs of TikTok”.

In the letter to parents the Superintendent of Schools Marty O’Shea did not say what the exact incident was or if it happened on school grounds. However, he did say the non-teaching employee at Wolf Swamp Road School violated the district’s acceptable use of technology policy.

“I am writing to notify the LPS community regarding the inappropriate on-line behavior of a Wolf Swamp Road School non-teaching employee. While an employee was found to have violated the District’s acceptable use of technology policy, I can assure you that this was an isolated event that did not involve students or staff at any point or impact their safety in any manner. The matter was addressed promptly and the individual is no longer employed by the Longmeadow Public Schools. I am sharing this information to provide the LPS community with direct information from the District should this become a news report.” Marty O’Shea, Superintendent of Schools

O’Shea also said this was an isolated incident and the safety of students or staff was not impacted. 22News is still waiting to learn details like if that employee was in fact fired and how the district found out.

22News contacted the school district for further information but did not hear back.