CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S Supreme Court has yet to make a decision on student loan forgiveness, as payments pick back up this fall.

If the Supreme Court decides to not move forward with President Biden’s plan to reduce or cancel student loans, people will not see any debt relief. Student loan repayments are set to start back up in October, after a long pause due to COVID.

Last year, the Education Department posted a form for borrowers to fill out to apply for debt relief up to $10,000 dollars for some borrowers and $20,000 dollars for Pell Grant recipients. A court order caused them to take the form down, and seeing some relief, did not look too promising.

But while others are concerned, Carol from Springfield says that there should not be any student loan forgiveness, and that the money should towards to basic necessities like food. “We are struggling to survive as I said to feed our families, as far as the loan forgiveness, I think that people have to step up and be able to take responsibility for their loans.”

More than 40 million Americans will have to start making payments again come October. Borrowers who can’t or don’t pay risk hurting their credit rating and becoming ineligible for additional aid and government benefits.