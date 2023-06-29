SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court has outlawed affirmative action in college admissions, and now says race cannot be used.

Schools will now be forced to reshape their admissions practices, especially top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants but some local colleges are seeing a way around the ruling.

“By the Supreme Court not completely overruling, it gives colleges and universities an opportunity to study this opinion, to follow the law but to also continue to pursue the very important goal of the educational benefit of diversity,” said incoming Mount Holyoke College President Danielle R. Holley.

This Supreme Court ruling will only effect a small number of schools but many still believe the impact will be significant.

“Our institution is rooted in the idea that any qualified individual, regardless of wealth or social status, should have access to high-quality higher education. We draw from and support diverse experiences and perspectives as an essential strength of this learning community and accept for ourselves and instill in our students an ongoing commitment to create a better, more just world,” said outgoing UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy.

“The Supreme Court majority may think that they are blind to race but what they are actually blind to is inequality, blind to injustice, blind to progress that our country must make,” said Senator Ed Markey.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Thursday reaffirmed the state’s commitment to equal opportunity on college campuses, saying her administration will work to break down systemic barriers to education.