CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has ruled that nearly 30,000 people who pled guilty or were convicted of drunk driving charges are eligible for a new trial.

Wednesday’s Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling follows an investigation into the State Police office of alcohol testing. Investigators found test results from the breathalyzers were flawed because the machines were not calibrated correctly.

The SJC said defendants who pled guilty or were convicted between June 1, 2011, through April 18, 2019, can have their pleas withdrawn or ask for a new trial.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni voluntarily suspended the use of breathalyzer results in OUI prosecutions in 2019 after it was discovered that the Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing (OAT) had been withholding information from defense attorneys in OUI cases.

Boston District Court Judge Robert Brennan ruled in January of this year that results from the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breathalyzers can be used as evidence in OUI cases again.