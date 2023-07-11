CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen a large increase in car thefts and break-ins in western Massachusetts this year.

State law requires residents to purchase automobile insurance before registering their vehicles.

By law, you must purchase four coverage’s called Compulsory or Mandatory Coverage in, at least, minimum amounts required by law.

The minimum coverage does not cover car thefts and break-ins. To do so, you’ll need to add comprehensive insurance to your policy for an additional amount. This will cover pay outs for certain types of vehicle damage up to the cash value of your car.

It is important to speak with your insurance provider to know the full extent of what is and is not covered.