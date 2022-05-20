WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly was unauthorized to use a credit card.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man is allegedly responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card at a business off of Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 ext. 222. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.