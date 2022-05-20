WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly was unauthorized to use a credit card.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man is allegedly responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card at a business off of Riverdale Street in West Springfield.
If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 ext. 222. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.