SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a suspicious container was found near the entrance to City Hall in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 10:15 a.m. a suspicious container chained to the railing outside City Hall that was found. City Hall is evacuated as a precaution while the Arson & Bomb squad investigates.

