GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Although the strawberry season has arrived, farmers are looking ahead, and having wet and rainy weather for the last few weeks has worried them about sweet corn growth.

The farmers at Red Fire Farm in Granby say their organic corn thrives on heat but now will take longer to harvest. This stunt in corn growth comes before corn season begins in July.

The farm is doing succession plantings to counteract this problem. In succession planting, seeds are sown every 7-21 days throughout the year to ensure a consistent supply of harvestable produce. Yet, farmers say that with the rain and cool weather, succession could take a little longer.

The cold nighttime temperatures dropping below 50 degrees Fahrenheit in Spring stressed corn emergence. Studies show it typically takes about 90-to-120-degree days for corn to emerge.

“And so we have more that may come due at the same time, it might not be as spread out,” said Kelley Dennis, HR Manager of Red Fire Farm in Granby. “However, we have a lot of amazing varieties planted, it should still be really good it just will change our timeline a little bit.”

Farmers are hoping for a balance of moisture and hotter temperatures to bring an abundant harvest soon. The farm anticipates having many sweet corn varieties like a combination of yellow and white, gold/yellow and white. Massachusetts Harvest Calendar says sweet corn indicates the busiest time for corn picking is between August 1st and September 15th. Around October 15th is the later end of that.