Swimming in local rivers can be dangerous and illegal

(WWLP) – It’s summer and temperatures are warming up, and that means more people will be tempted to swim in local rivers and ponds.

But swimming in these bodies of water can be both illegal and dangerous.

Local residents have come to the area known as, “Indian Leap” in Indian Orchard to do cliff jumping and swimming, despite it being incredibly dangerous.

The Chicopee River has a strong current and its depth is hard to judge. There have been drownings in this river in recent years.

Jose Rosario of Springfield of told 22News, “People are still trying to get out there and swim and everything and they are doing it without there being no life guards there.”

If you need to cool off this summer, swim at an approved public swimming location that has a lifeguard.

You can swim safely at public pools, Lake Lorraine, and Five Mile Pond. It’s also important to make sure to use alcohol responsibly when you’re around or in the water.