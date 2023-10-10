CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After the passing of our dear friend and reporter Sy Becker, it’s time to take a look back at some of the top stories he reported on this year.

Sy Becker had a 60-year broadcast career, spanning radio, TV, and the internet, and was well known for his energy, his unmistakable voice, and of course, his movie reviews. He joined 22News in 1979 as a general assignment reporter and as a local theater and movie critic.

He retired this past Spring, finishing a career that won’t soon be forgotten by his friends at 22News and his many fans in western Massachusetts. Sy’s enduring legacy will always be his movie reviews, as he saw over 9,000 movies in his lifetime.

Sy covered stories about everything, such as campaigns for Toys for Tots, sports, and local events like the Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and more. Below is a list of Sy’s top stories from 2023 before his retirement:

Commercial vehicles are no longer allowed on this street in West Springfield

On January 5th, Sy reported on the ban of commercial vehicles using Larone Avenue in West Springfield as a cut-through linking Elm and Riverdale Streets. Watch the full video »

Quadriplegic family member of Springfield DPW worker in need of specialized van after crash

On January 9th, Sy helped spread the word to help a quadriplegic woman in need of a new vehicle after a driver ran a red light and crashed into her specially outfitted van. Nearly $20,000 was donated to GoFundMe. Watch the full video »

100+ plow drivers ready for snow in Springfield

On January 9th, The City of Springfield lined up more than 100 snow plow drivers to take on the challenge when the flakes started to fly. Watch the full video »

Firefighting Academy graduates 28 new firefighters

On January 13th, 28 firefighters across the state graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Springfield. Watch the full video »

Springfield Red Sox Winter Weekend

On January 20th and 21st, Red Sox players and fans got together for the Winter Weekend event, a baseball festival for fans of all ages. Before the event, the Red Sox Foundation visited with the preschoolers at Square One. Watch the full video »

Student designs St. Patrick’s Parade float for Holyoke’s Grand Colleen

On February 9th, the float designed by a seventh-grader at Holyoke’s Blessed Sacrament School that was going to carry the Holyoke Grand Colleen and her Court was revealed. Watch the full video »

Springfield chef honored for successful recovery from alcoholism

On February 24th, Christopher Bland of Springfield was honored for the progress he’s made on the road to recovery from alcoholism. He owns a catering company called Sober Chef. Watch the full video »

Grand opening of community health center in Westfield

On February 24th, a grand opening was held for The Brain Injury Community Center in Westfield to help people with developmental disabilities, brain injuries, and Autism. Watch the full video »

Beyond Walls, City of Holyoke looking for locations to create street murals

On March 21st, Beyond Walls had an application open for Holyoke building owners interested in street murals being created on the side of their buildings. Watch the full video »

When is the right time to start spreading grass seed or fertilizer on your lawn?

On March 27th, Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News it was a good time to put down crabgrass, a fertilizer to get the lawn into shape for summer. Watch the full video »

To view Sy Becker’s professional biography and more of his work at 22News, visit his profile page on WWLP.com.

Calling hours for Sy Becker

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Forastiere Funeral Home located at 220 North Main St. in East Longmeadow. In lieu of flowers, Sy’s family asks you to make a donation to Toys for Tots this holiday season.