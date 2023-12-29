SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local restaurants and businesses are hoping to see an economic boost this holiday weekend, as many welcome in the New Year.

The Mass Mutual Center in Springfield was packed this evening for the Thunderbirds taking on the Bridgeport Islanders. Before the puck dropped, fans were able to enjoy a pre-game concert, featuring ‘Buddy McEarns Band’ on the concourse. Many consider Friday night the beginning of their New Year celebrations.

“I’m actually a season ticket holder,” said Bevan Carpenter of Springfield. “So usually we try to hit up as many games as we can.”

The T-Birds are away for their game against the Wilkes-barre Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

They return home next Saturday, December 9th to face the islanders again.

Nick Aresco is an evening anchor who has been a part of the 22News team since 2018. Follow Nick on X @ArescoNick and view his bio to see more of his work.