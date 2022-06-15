An Act relative to Lettuce in Tacos; because "A taco without lettuce is not a taco."



Homepage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sweet story out of the Springfield City Schools after one student learned the power of democracy.

State Representative Orlando Ramos attended a career day earlier in the year. During those discussions Xavier, a 5th-grade student brought up a concern that there was no lettuce on the tacos served at school.

This led to Rep. Ramos contacting the food provider ‘Home Grown’ and signing new legislation that from now on lettuce will be included on the menu for taco day.

“I hope this serves as a message to all young people in the city that their voices are important, and they are heard when they speak up, and we’re here to listen.” Orlando Ramos – (D) Springfield



The new bill extends district-wide.