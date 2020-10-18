Takes Steps + Virtual walk to be held on Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual fundraising walk to help cure inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) will take off Sunday, beginning with livestreamed events.

Western Massachusetts residents have registered for the walk over the last few months to help raise money and walk for a cure. Every dollar raised helps continue treatment, research, support programs and education.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a Facebook Live of the Western Mass Virtual Tailgate will be available for participants to hear from the Western Mass Honored Hero.

Then at noon on Sunday, another Facebook Live will kick off the event with a message from the organization’s president as well as patients stories and entertainment.

Over one million people are affected by IBD in the United States. The disease isn’t specific to any age, gender or race.

22News Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is the emcee to Sunday’s events.