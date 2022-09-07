SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Polls may have closed at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the state’s primary election but it’s been a busy day Wednesday as some official race results are still being determined. Votes were still being counted well into the day in the four-way race for the democratic bid for Governor’s Council.

Candidates include Tara Jacobs, Michael Fenton, Shawn Allyn and Jeffrey Morneau. It’s been a back and forth battle for the lead between Jacobs and Fenton. At one point Wednesday morning, they were separated by just five votes.

22News spoke with Tara Jacobs who expressed optimism she had secured the spot, “When the rest of the counties that hadn’t reported yet came in with their numbers, it suddenly jumped and became wide margin and that was an amazing moment.”

The 8th District does include all of Berkshire and Franklin County and nearly all of Hampden and Hampshire Counties as well as six towns in Worcester County. Jacobs told 22News she had heard from all three of her competitors earlier Wednesday who offered their unofficial congratulations.