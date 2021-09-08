SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Independent Task Force is scheduled to announce recommendations on how to improve the response to allegations of sexual abuse within the Diocese of Springfield.

A news conference is being held the Bishop Marshal Center in Springfield beginning 10 a.m. to release the final report that details recommendations on how to improve the response to allegations of sexual abuse and how to assure a safe environment for all minors.

Bishop William D. Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield will be joined with the following:

Task Force co-chair Irene Woods, founding executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin in Greenfield

Task Force co-chair Orlando Isaza, former program officer at the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Additional members of the Task Force

The 10-person special Independent Task Force was created in May of 2020 to gather information from victims of Clergy sexual abuse.