LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just a couple of days away from Rosh Hashanah and one local group is making sure families are well stocked for the holiday.

The Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow offered curbside pickup of traditional holiday foods to members of the community. It’s an expression of community as much as it’s an exchange of food.

“We give out the traditional Challah, the bread we eat on the holiday, and shobbotz, some soups (white flash) just to bring some extra joy to people, and that they should have a happy and a sweet new year, because that’s what it’s all about.” Yakov Wolff at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy

Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy will also hold Rosh Hashanah services Sunday at 6 p.m.

Indoor Rosh Hashanah services will also be held on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27. Services begin at 9:00 a.m. with shofar blowing at 11:00 a.m. A special Children’s Program will begin at 10:00 a.m.

In addition to the regular service, LYA will hold a special family service outdoors on Monday, September 26 at 5:00 p.m. at Turner Pond in Longmeadow. An interactive service including shofar blowing and Tashlich, snacks and games.