SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursdays are tax assistance days at the South Hadley Senior Center.

Every Thursday right up until April 6th volunteers from the AARP tax aide program are at work at the South Hadley Senior Center helping folks with their taxes to the satisfaction of the Internal Revenue Service.

“They’re all volunteers preparing taxes for seniors 55 years and over, with an emphasis on people of low incomes and we’ve been fortunate to have this program at the Center for several years,” Leslie Hennessey. Council on Aging Title: Executive Director.

Senior Center has found that as people get older, they’re less able to afford the expense of hiring someone to do their taxes each year.