CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, April 19 is the tax deadline in Massachusetts.

This year, the filing date is later than usual, so if you haven’t filed yet you’re running out of time.

“You don’t want to miss the deadline and not be able to do them and miss your opportunity too, because most people are really booked or busy,” said Erica Maldonado of Holyoke.

Tax season can be stressful, there’s a lot of paperwork and a lot of information to keep track of. So, last minute filers should take the time to organize their papers if they can or get a tax preparer.

“They are pretty hard to get into, so I mean you can do your appointment as soon as possible. So that way you don’t get to the last minute or you have to wait to the following year,” Maldonado continued.

Whether you are preparing your taxes with a tax expert or filing yourself, make sure to check for simple errors, double check your reductions and unemployment benefits.

Raul Gonzalez Jr. of Springfield recommends people to, “… just prepare themselves and don’t want until the last minute because when you wait the last minute you’re going to be rushing and it’s not a good thing.”

For those filing themselves there are many websites that allow you to prepare them for free, and if you can e-file them. E-filing also helps you get your refund sooner.

Even if your income is below the filing threshold, you may still be eligible for a refund of withheld taxes or estimated payments. So file before it’s too late.