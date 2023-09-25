WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– Massachusetts residents impacted by Hurricane Lee may be eligible to get extensions on some tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines.

As a result of the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the IRS can postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Sept. 15, 2023, and before Feb. 15, 2024, are granted additional time to file.

Persons affected by Hurricane Lee that reside or have a business in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties may qualify for tax relief.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

Any questions should be directed to the local IRS office or go to the IRS website.