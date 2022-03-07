CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s tax season is turning out to be messy as the pandemic continues to complicate personal finances.

A recent survey shows that 29-percent of Americans are worried they will get a smaller refund than usual. So far, though, refunds are higher than last year. According to the IRS, just under 30-million refunds have been sent already this year out of the 45.4 million returns received.

The average check was $3,400, about $650 higher than last year. If you’re waiting for yours the average turnaround time is three weeks. Errors in your return and high volume mixed with low staffing at the IRS could make it take longer.