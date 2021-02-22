Tax season scams begin while COVID-19 appointment scams continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Until recently COVID-19 and taxes had nothing in common, but now police are warning you to keep your eyes open for alerts regarding either.

Every year scammers get more creative and believable. This year, they are getting much more aggressive. So officials say people need to be much more vigilant.

Springfield officials are urging everyone, especially seniors, to guard personal and financial information. Scammers are finding creative ways to exploit seniors, and recently it’s taken an aggressive turn.

“So when you get a call from someone in the middle of the night that says we have your granddaughter we need you to send some money in this direction or that direction,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

Commissioner Clapprood added that tax and vaccine scams are ongoing. If you get a call, text, or an e-mail from someone offering to do your taxes, do not respond. This is a fraud posing as a tax professional.

Tax firms and accountants will not offer services through that mode of communication.

It’s also important to only trust close friends and family to bring you to get your COVID-19 vaccine. Never pay a stranger to bring you.

This isn’t just happening in Springfield, it’s happening throughout the state and beyond. Stay vigilant and call your local police department with any questions or issues.