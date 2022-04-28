HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Excellence in teaching awards are scheduled to be held in-person at the Log Cabin to honor 103 local educators.

The Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation is holding the Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Awards event to honor 103 educators from 32 school districts in Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire counties. The awards celebrate teachers that have an impact on students, colleagues, and schools with qualities demonstrated not only during the period of COVID but throughout their careers.

2022 Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Awards at Log Cabin in Holyoke

The program will be moderated by Paul Belsito, executive director of the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation; Uli Nagel, Teacher Awards Program Director at the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation; and State Senator Eric Lesser.

May 4: Hampshire and Franklin Counties

May 11: Western Hampden County

May 17: Eastern Hampden County Massachusetts Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley to attend and address the May 17 banquet.



Each winner will receive a plaque, $250, tuition incentives for graduate courses including $10,000 toward a master’s degree in education from Mount Holyoke College, and other gifts.

The award ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation Facebook page.

Says Director Uli Nagel, “We are so pleased that we can gather in person at the gracious Log Cabin again, to celebrate our winners’ tenacity, creativity, and devotion to their students during yet another challenging school year.”

Fourteen additional winners will recieve $250 for the Classroom Innovator Prize for submitting outstanding Project Based Learning ideas to pursue with their students during the 2022-2023 school year.