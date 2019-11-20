Teaching young people safe social media usage

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Youth Safety Committee teamed up with the Hampden County DA’s Office to highlight the risks of social media.

At Tuesday night’s event families could learn about popular social media apps and how to use them safely.

There was also information about the risks of social media and how to spot a predator. Social media has come under fire the last few years because of bullying, affecting users mental health, and being used to send threats, something most schools are all too familiar with.

“One of the thing that we do deal with especially in middle school is a lot of things that happen outside of school through social media and unfortunately having access to like an iPhone with that much in their hands can be a little bit more than what they can handle,” said Counselor Dianna Bannon.

Recently, a number of school shooting threats have been made over social media apps.

If you see a threatening picture, comment, or message of any kind it’s extremely important to report it to the local authorities right away.