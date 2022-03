CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rick and Dick Hoyt, the legendary father-son marathon pair, have been selected to join the Western Massachusetts Runners Hall of Fame.

They will be honored alongside the rest of the 2022 class on Saturday, March 12th in a ceremony at the Holyoke Elks Lodge.

Dick Hoyt pushed his son Rick, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, through more than 30 marathons before he died last March at the age of 80.