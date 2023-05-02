NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After 60 years in business, Ted’s Boot Shop in downtown Northampton will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

The announcement made on a sign at its storefront that reads “retirement sale”.

The owners, in the message to their customers thanking them for their loyalty and support throughout the years. Adding quote, “It’s been a great run, but alas all things must pass…and it is now our time to move on.”

22News spoke with Northampton residents, who are sad to see the store close.

I understand if people want to retire after 60 years, I am right there with them! I understand that completely. But it’s just so sad because there are so many empty storefronts. Laura Bellusci, Northampton

The shoe store is the oldest business still in existence on Main Street.