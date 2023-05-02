NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After 60 years in business, Ted’s Boot Shop in downtown Northampton will be closing its doors at the end of the month.
The announcement made on a sign at its storefront that reads “retirement sale”.
The owners, in the message to their customers thanking them for their loyalty and support throughout the years. Adding quote, “It’s been a great run, but alas all things must pass…and it is now our time to move on.”
22News spoke with Northampton residents, who are sad to see the store close.
I understand if people want to retire after 60 years, I am right there with them! I understand that completely. But it’s just so sad because there are so many empty storefronts.Laura Bellusci, Northampton
The shoe store is the oldest business still in existence on Main Street.