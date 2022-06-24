HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students attending The Care Center will be having their graduation ceremony in Holyoke Friday.

The students are young mothers who have dropped out of school but then returned to The Care Center in order to receive their diplomas. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and State Representative Patricia Duffy will be speaking at the ceremony. This event will be held at the Wistariahurst Museum from 1:00 to 3:00 Friday afternoon.

The Care Center 2022 Graduate List

HiSet Graduates

Jaeleiny Alberto

Rajine Bridgbasie

Anna Cotto

Lillyth Hennebery

Laura Ortiz

Alisha Pabon-Zeno

Sheynatais Rivera

Adamari Valentin

Bard Microcollege Graduates

Nathalia Rivera

Gabriela Torres-Maldonado

Clemente Course in the Humanities Graduates

Marcia Kumasaka Bittencourt

Amanda Joquin

Lisa M Joquin

Briana Rouleau

“This may be the last graduation in the valley this year but might very well be the most inspiring. These graduates are extraordinary young mothers who give us reason to feel optimistic about our future as a country. All have dropped out of school, struggle with the challenges of poverty and the demands of parenting, yet all returned to their educational path to pass the Hi-Set (formerly GED) exam. The majority (more than 75%) are continuing to college. Many have already begun their college career. These are smart, capable young women who are facing their life challenges with grace and strength,” says The Care Center Executive Director Anne Teschner. A list of The Care Center 2022 graduating class is attached.