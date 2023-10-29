CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October was a month of warmer temperatures. And the 22News Storm team has a look at what to expect for the month of November.

October was a weird month in terms of weather, with temperatures reaching close to the 80s at the end of the month. Normally, we see temperatures averaging around 52 for this past month.

As we go into November, we see those dip 10 degrees to 42. But November is no stranger to warm temperatures. Western Massachusetts saw a high of 77 last year on November 5th.

Normally, we see high temps in the fifties and lows in the low 30s. Our November temperature outlook is warmer than expected, which could bring 50 degree highs into the 60s.