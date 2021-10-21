Temperatures in the 70s one last time for the foreseeable future

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures so far this month had more warm days than not.

In fact, we’ve had 14 warmer-than-normal days, 4 days when the high temperature was below normal, and 2 days right near average. Wednesday we even hit 75 degrees.

Thursday afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with skies partly cloudy. Evening temperatures will be warm in the 60s. Overnight, there is a chance for some showers with lows in the low to mid 50s. The rain will be out of here by early Friday morning.

A big change is coming soon, and it’s going to be a noticeable one considering how abnormally warm we’ve been recently.

Starting Friday, a shift in the jet stream will be a surge of arctic air dipping south. The jet stream shift will only get stronger as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Next week, we are expecting many days to not make it out of the 50s.