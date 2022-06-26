CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another hot day throughout in western Massachusetts Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Now that we’re into summer and temperatures are warming up, we haven’t seen much rain and things are starting to get pretty dry.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor has all of Hampden, Hampshire and now all of Franklin County as well as northern Berkshire County in the abnormally dry category. The state has Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties in the Level 1 Mild Drought Category with the eastern part of the state in the Significant Drought Category.

Some western Massachusetts cities and towns have instituted mandatory water restrictions and the list is growing. They include: Easthampton, Northampton, Shelburne, Southwick and Ware.