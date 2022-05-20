CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was warmer Friday, but summer-like temperatures are on the way for the weekend.

The heat index is something we usually talk more about during the summer months. It’s used to determine how hot it will feel when you factor in the temperature along with the humidity. This weekend we are forecasting temperatures in the 90s and you can see the humidity will be high with dewpoints in the 60s.

The heat index on Saturday will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s and possibly around 100 degrees in some locations.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Precautions to help you deal with the heat this weekend:

Wear light weight/light colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Don’t leave children or pets in the car

Stay in air conditioning, especially if you have any health issues.

It does look like temperatures will cool back down next week.