SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pilot program has been established called ‘Project Keep Me’ in an effort to provide temporary housing for the pets of domestic violence survivors.

Second Chance Animal Services has launched its pilot program for domestic violence survivors and their pets. Owners seeking safe housing arrangements that may not accommodate animals will be able to shelter them for up to 90 days.

The program aims to help domestic violence survivors to prioritize their own safety without compromising the welfare of their furry companions, according to Second Chance Animal Services. They will offer a safe haven for pets, including shelter, food, and medical care if needed, during the transitional period when their owners are seeking temporary safe housing arrangements.

For more information and how you can help visit Project Keep Me online.

“We are thrilled to launch the pilot of Project Keep Me,” said Sheryl Blancato, Second Chance CEO and Founder. “We are offering the program on a limited basis at this time as we establish relationships with local domestic violence resource providers who ensure pet owners have the support they need. We are committed to removing the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking safety and support and firmly believe that everyone deserves a second chance, both survivors and their animal companions.”

Blancato notes that the program has some limitations. “We can’t take in aggressive animals, and we have limited space at this time, but we are committed to helping as many as we can. We have already assisted several pet owners, but we are seeking additional funding so we can help more as the need arises.”