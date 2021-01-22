Temporary behavioral health unit in Springfield to open in spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health will address a critical shortage in behavioral health services for children this spring.

Baystate Health will open a temporary, 12-bed child/adolescent unit at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield in April. With the closure of 74 psychiatric beds, child and adolescent beds at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, it left many vulnerable children without available inpatient resources resulting in an alarming number of children waiting for long periods of time in emergency rooms and pediatric medical units.

The new temporary behavioral health unit in Springfield is made possible by Baystate Health’s collaboration with the Department of Mental Health.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Baystate Health, a proposed 150-bed behavioral health hospital on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke has recently received unanimous support from the Holyoke City Council.

Baystate Health and Kindred Behavioral Health’s $55 million joint venture is awaiting for the purchase of the land to be final in the next several months with an expected opening date in 2023.