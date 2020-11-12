Temporary closure of Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between Agawam and West Springfield this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a weekend closure of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between Agawam and West Springfield.

The closure will take place from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16. This closure is to facilitate phase II of the bridge deck pour for the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Project.

Appropriate signage will be in place to guide drivers to detours in the work area.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to: