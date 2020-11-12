Temporary closure of Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between Agawam and West Springfield this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a weekend closure of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between Agawam and West Springfield.
The closure will take place from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16. This closure is to facilitate phase II of the bridge deck pour for the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Project.
Appropriate signage will be in place to guide drivers to detours in the work area.
The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
- Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.