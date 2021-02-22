(WWLP) – Big Y is joining supermarkets and food manufacturers across the country to celebrate the first-ever supermarket employee appreciation day.

In the time of the pandemic, it’s more clear than ever that our frontline food industry workers are essential to this country’s everyday operation.

Big Y President Charles D’Amour and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno have both come out to congratulate and show their appreciation to this nations supermarket workers.

“We are thrilled to join in this national celebration of Supermarket Employee Day in recognition of the critical role our teams provide to our communities everyday. Here at Big Y, we’ve been rewarding our employees with additional “thank you” pay since the beginning of the pandemic. Supermarket Employee Day is just one more way we can recognize and appreciate their efforts. I’m so proud of the efforts of each of our 12,000 employees for their dedication, resilience and care. We all appreciate their hard work and commitment” Charles L. D’Amour Big Y president and COO.

“On behalf of Big Y, we invite all residents of our community to stop in one of our stores on February 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket heroes,” added D’Amour. “Better yet, honor your favorite heroes in your social media and use the hashtags, #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Sometimes we take things for granted – simply put, to all of our supermarket employees and their families, good health and thank you!” P.S. “Thank you to our very own Big Y Foods and the D’Amour family too.”