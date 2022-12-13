CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A huge thank you is in order for the western Massachusetts community! With your donations to our Toys for Tots drive, the holiday season will be just a little bit more special for the children in need in our area.

The 22News annual Toys for Tots collection drive wrapped up Monday evening. The generosity of our viewers spilled throughout the hallways of the building. Now, the toys will be picked up so they can be sorted and ultimately reach the kids they were donated for.



















U.S. Marines interviewed for Toys for Tots on Mass Appeal, December 12, 2022.

22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for the Toys for Tots program, every year since 1997. In 2020, the drive distributed more than 77,000 toys.

If you’re still interested in donating, the campaign is still accepting monetary donations on its website.