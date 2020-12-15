Thank you for donating to 22News Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year since 1997, 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for the Toys for Tots program and year after year the people in western Massachusetts have stepped-up to make the holiday season a little bit more special for children in need in our area.

With the COVID-19 pandemic this year even more families have been in need. But the nature of the virus posed an extra challenge. For everyone’s safety we were not able to collect toys in our 22News lobby this year as we normally do.

But we encouraged you to make a monetary donation or donate a toy from a gift registry. And you, our viewers, stepped-up to the challenge and because of your help the holidays will be brighter for so many local families.

Thank you for your generosity in helping out in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign.