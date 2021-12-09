Thank you for donating to Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual Toys for Tots Drive has come to an end for 2021.

Every year since 1997, 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for the Toys for Tots Program and year after year the people in western Massachusetts have stepped-up to make the holiday season a little bit more special for children in need in our area.

Thanks to you, tens of thousands of children across western Massachusetts will have a special gift to open on Christmas morning. The Marines came and picked up load after load of toys Wednesday filling their tractor trailer multiple times.

They are now working to sort the toys by age and families who made requests can arrive at the warehouse.

If you still want to contribute, the campaign is still accepting monetary donations on their website at westernmass.toysfortots.org.

Last year, the drive distributed more than 77,000 toys and we hope to beat those numbers this year. And to you, our viewers, you stepped-up to the challenge and because of your help the holidays will be brighter for so many local families.

From all of us here at 22News and also from the U.S. Marine Corps, thank you for your generosity in helping out in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign.