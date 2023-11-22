CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is a leading day for house fires across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.

If you are organizing a large family feast fire departments say practice fire safety. Some preventative tips include:

Staying home and in the kitchen to keep an eye on what’s cooking

Setting a timer to help you monitor foods with longer cooking times

Keeping your cooking area clear of anything that can burn

Items should be at least three feet away from cooking equipment

Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire, telling 22News, “We are expecting calls on a day like Thanksgiving. We are expecting cooking emergencies, when its comes to fire, its typical this time of year. So just call us early, don’t wait. Get us there. We will help you out and hopefully avoid the emergency.”

And make sure to always cook with a lid beside your pan to smother any flames, especially if it’s a grease fire.