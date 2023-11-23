CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving day high school football games returned to western Massachusetts in full force on Thursday and some of them more than a century in the making.

22News was spread out all over the region to capture the return of this holiday tradition.

Smith Vocational vs. Franklin Tech

The newest Thanksgiving Day Rivalry featured a historic milestone for one player, Franklin Tech hosting Smith Vocational for their fifth Thanksgiving day matchup.

It was all Eagles early, leading 28 to zero by the end of the first half. It was a banner day for running back Josiah Little, hitting a historic milestone as the team’s primary running back.

His family was in attendance, thrilled to celebrate his achievement. Mom, Sheri Little, telling 22News, “He’s a three-time, 1000 yard rusher for Franklin County Tech. WOOOO!”

Dad, Tim Little adds, “We’re proud of him. He’s done well this year, last year, the year before. He really pushes it, we’re proud. He’s a true team player.”

Franklin Tech, extending their winning streak to four consecutive Thanksgiving day games, Smith Vocational hasn’t won since the rivalry’s inaugural meeting back in 2018.

Longmeadow vs. East Longmeadow

The East Longmeadow Spartans hosting the Longmeadow Lancers Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving game. It’s another rivalry that goes back generations.

This year, East Longmeadow had the home field advantage. This was just one of many games happening around Hampden County. Despite the wind and cooler temperatures, the stands at East Longmeadow High School were packed with people ready to cheer on their teams.

Many families saying that this game is a great Thanksgiving tradition. East Longmeadow Spartan Parent, Heather Robidoux told 22News, “It’s a tradition that we’ve had for such a long time and it’s a highlight of Thanksgiving and with the students and the athletes, this is the game that they look forward for all year.”

Longmeadow came out on top in this one, final score 21-7.

Pathfinder vs. Belchertown

The Belchertown Orioles hosted the Pathfinder Panthers for this years Thanksgiving football game.

The rivalry of the eastern suburbs has continued, with the Belchertown Orioles enduring a tough lost last year, fans were unsure of there fate going into this game, but fans endured the cold and some even made a two hour drive.

Henny Poissant sharing his excitement, “Shout out to my boy, made the two hour drive just for him.”

Belchertown Orioles won 61 to 14.

South Hadley vs. Holyoke

The Holyoke Purple Knights against the South Hadley Tigers. The teams played Thursday at the ‘Battle of the Bridge Thanksgiving Game.’

The score for the Battle of the Bridge Thanksgiving game was 6 to 20, and The South Hadley Tigers took home that trophy.

Supporters of each team piled along the gates and on the bleachers ready to see the game. People came out bundled up and were cheering for the players. Eric Sarrazin from South Hadley says he came out to the Thanksgiving football game to support the community, “We have been lifelong South Hadley residents so I want to support the tigers and its good to see all these people out here supporting their local teams.”

He told 22News that he comes to these games every year, and as a longtime South Hadley resident he says, every Thanksgiving game is like a high school reunion.

Ludlow vs. Palmer

Another classic rivalry, facing off again this year for the holiday. The Ludlow Lions and The Palmer Panthers battled it out on the field Thursday.

Year after year, friends and family line the field for this showdown. Each team fought hard, but the Ludlow Lions took the win, with the final score being 28-12.

22News spoke to Andre Freitas from Ludlow, who was there to support his brother in his senior game, but he would be back to see the faceoff again. “Honestly love it, I’ll be back next year to do another Palmer k on them.”

Freitas said he was excited to celebrate the win, and go home to enjoy the holiday feast with his family.

Chicopee Comp. vs. Chicopee High

Two Chicopee high schools faced off Thanksgiving for the annual Sword Game. Chicopee High Pacers hosted the Chicopee Comp Colts for the highly anticipated “Sword Game” at Szot Park.

This game in particular used to be played during the regular season, but was moved to Thanksgiving in 2017, and has since become a tradition for many to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday with a little bit of friendly competition.

Michael Thomas told 22News, “It’s a great environment every year, a whole lot of people come out because its a great event. Nothing beats Thanksgiving football.”

And the Colts take the win, final score, 0-38, Chicopee Comp.

Agawam vs. West Springfield

Crowds lined up to watch the West Springfield Terriers take on the Agawam Brownies. Westside hosted Agawam in this year’s game.

The terriers were 7 and 2 going into their game on Thanksgiving day, and they took another win Thursday morning with the final score 37-20, West Springfield.

Mahar vs. Athol

Thanksgiving football is a time-honored tradition across western Massachusetts, and no one has been doing it longer than Athol High School and Mahar Regional.

These Franklin County rivals, meeting on Thanksgiving day going all the way back to 1894! This year’s edition-another classic. Both teams, trading early touchdowns. Athol, hoping to make it a season sweep over their rivals.

Even in their second meeting of the year, fans, including New Hampshire resident Dave Brackett, returning to their home town to witness this long-time rivalry. “I’ve been coming to every game since 1963, never missed a turkey day game since. Athol and Orange, a lot of us were friends with each other and I still know a lot of people down here even though I live in New Hampshire.”

In the end, Athol won the rematch, final score was 40 to 8.

Northampton vs. Easthampton

The Easthampton Eagles played against the Northampton Blue Devils Thursday. The score for the Eagles versus Blue Devils game was 14 to 18. The Northampton Blue Devils took the big win.

Northampton’s Mykel Norris caught a 58 yard touchdown pass from Marty Malowski with just 4 seconds left in the game. At last years Thanksgiving game, The Blue Devils took home the win against The Eagles last year with a final score of 41 to 14.

Julia Johnson from Holyoke says she comes to these Thanksgiving football games to watch her nephew play, “Its his last football game, he is going to college for baseball in September so its exciting for the family.”

Both of these teams came ready to play some football, and many of their families and alumni were right there on the bleachers and along the gate to support them.