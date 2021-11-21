Thanksgiving grocery shoppers are planning ahead

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving without a big trip to the grocery store, and some are opting to do that sooner rather than later because of supply and demand issues.

“I looked through the fridge and I said okay we need this, this, this,” said Barbara Gardner from West Springfield. Her and her husband Todd were making their grocery list as they were walking inside the River Valley Co-Op in Easthampton.

They’re meeting up with their “chosen family” at the office this year, but they’re making sure they have what they need.

“People especially with the pandemic are like trying to strategize when they should go when there are fewer people so it’s been actually a fun busy day for us,” said Liesel de Boor, the Director of Operations at the Co-Op on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

She told 22News the Tuesday is the busy day for grocery shopping. And while they had their share of supply chain challenges, they’re ready to meet that demand.

“It had been a little tricky but suddenly our main supplier was shipping everything we need,” de Boor said.

However, Katie Hereld from Easthampton already knocked out the majority of her food shopping.

She’s bringing side dishes to her sister’s Thanksgiving as she looks forward to seeing her daughter who lives in Mexico.

They haven’t seen each other in two years.

“I’m thankful for my kids,” said Katie. “I’m thankful that I have more than enough of everything. I feel very blessed. I’m thankful for living in this area, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Thankful for being alive.”

And Liesel said the best way to beat the crowds is to either shop in the evenings or before Tuesday.