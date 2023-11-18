WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thanksgiving travel season is here and while the roads are expected to be busy, the good news is that it may be less costly to make that Thanksgiving trip.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is currently $3.34, according to AAA. That’s the lowest number since February and 16 cents less than a month earlier.

Millions of Americans plan on flying over the next week and while gas prices are down, plane tickets are up. The average flight costs 5 percent more this Thanksgiving compared to last.

The rising costs of plane tickets are a reason many are having to deal with all the expected traffic and gas prices on the road.

“I mean it just is what it is you know,” said Entric Fluitt, who’s driving to South Carolina for Thanksgiving. He told 22News, “When I started driving gas prices were 89 cents so this is the new norm… so you just gotta get used to it that’s pretty much what it is.”

And once you reach your destination, your Thanksgiving meal may also cost less. The average turkey cost dropped about 5% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau.