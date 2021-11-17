Thanksgiving meals expected to cost more this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This could be the most expensive holiday season in history, plagued with shortages, and it starts next week with Thanksgiving.

Tyler Medivier of West Springfield told 22News, “Yeah I’m little worried about it because I have seen the sales go up.”

You’ll find yourself forking over more cash at the register as you prepare for Thanksgiving this year. According to the USDA, a 15-pound turkey will cost over $21 this year, up $5 from last year.

You’ll also notice a price spike in items like bread, baking items, and vegetables. While supply chain issues and inflation are the main cause, this is the first time people can gather together since the start of the pandemic, so demand is driving prices too.

“I plan on going to my Uncle’s house and being with some family members, I think there’s ten of us going and watching some football, like every year,” said Jared Hawk of West Springfield.

Experts recommend shopping now, not waiting until the last minute. And to cut cost for those hosting Thanksgiving dinner, have everyone attending bring a dish, or even skip the turkey all together this year.

Not only are Thanksgiving food prices going to be higher but traveling is too. Gas prices continue to rise and the number of flights are already surpassing pre pandemic levels.