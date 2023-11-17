CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving travel has begun.

Many will be hitting the roads this weekend to get to their holiday destination, a reminder from travel experts tonight to take it slow, and avoid dangerous driving behaviors, like aggressive driving.

“It’s a big problem, says Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “Speeding and aggressive driving. One of the main contributing factors is when people feel like they are running late.” The troubling trend of aggressive driving continues across the nation, and right here in Massachusetts.

As the holidays are just around the corner, more vehicles are expected to be on roads and highways. Nearly 50 million Americans will be driving to a destination this Thanksgiving.

AAA estimates that 8 out of 10 drivers act aggressively while driving out on the roads. But they say if you change certain driving behaviors, you can reach your holiday destination safely.

AAA says you can do that by:

Not speeding

Maintaining enough space between your car other vehicles

Using turn signals and allowing others to merge

Avoiding road rage

Even driving when its not peak holiday travel times may lessen the risk of dangerous driving.

Schieldrop adding, “Give yourself much more time than you think you need. That way you won’t have the compulsion to speed. You don’t have the urge to drive aggressively. It will also been you will be more focused and able to recognize when other people are driving aggressively.” According to MassDOT they say the Tuesday before Thanksgiving will be the worst time to travel on roads, with most routes expected to be congested from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Also remember to the move-over law when driving for the holiday, if you see an emergency or maintenance vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, slow down and move over, if its safe to do so.