Thanksgiving turkey donations needed to help local families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield is collecting donations to help families in need for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Gray House distributed 712 turkeys and side dishes to families in 2019 and expect the need to be more this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit agency saw an increase of 142% more households picking up food supplies at The Gray House in Springfield since the start of the pandemic.

If you are able to donate, The Gray House is looking for frozen turkeys, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes, canned vegetables, pie crust, and pie filling.

Donations can be dropped off at The Gray House located at 22 Sheldon Street in Springfield Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until November 20. To arrange for a different time call 413-734-6696 ext. 3.

“Our annual Thanksgiving food distribution has an even greater significance this year. The holidays are usually a challenging time for our low-income neighbors. When you factor in all the additional stress and the sacrifices that both children and adults have had to make this year, along with the fact that many families won’t be able to physically be together for the holidays, it can seem insurmountable. This is our chance, as a community, to remind people that we are all in this together and that we will take care of one another. For our turkey recipients, this meal is a reminder that Thanksgiving is not cancelled. We hope it will help them enjoy the holiday to its fullest,” Gray House executive director, Kristen McClintock said.

Families who are in need of a turkey dinner can register beginning Friday, October 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. to the first 200 households. The second registration will be available on Wednesday, November 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to another 200 households. The final day to register will be for 50 additional households on November 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on eligibility, limits and requirements visit GrayHouse.org/thanksgiving.