CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather and give thanks for many reasons around the dinner table.

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated every year in the U.S. on the fourth Thursday in November, but what exactly is Thanksgiving?

What is Thanksgiving?

According to the National Day Calander, the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast that many acknowledge as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies back in 1621. For over two centuries, Thanksgiving was celebrated by individual colonies and states.

It wasn’t until 1863, during the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.

How can you celebrate?

In many households in America, the Thanksgiving celebration has lost much of its original religious significance, as it now centers on cooking and sharing a meal with family and friends.

The pilgrims may not have even served turkey that fateful day in 1621 but almost 90 percent of Americans eat the bird on Thanksgiving, whether it’s roasted, baked, or deep-fried. Other traditional foods are stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

One common Thanksgiving tradition is volunteering to ensure everyone has a meal on the big day. Some communities often host food drives and free dinners for the less fortunate.

Parades are also a very important part of the holiday. Presented by Macy’s department store in 1924, New York City’s Thanksgiving Day parade is the largest and most famous, attracting almost 3 million spectators along its 2.5-mile route and drawing an enormous television audience.