SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.

The Food Network has released a report on the best barbeque restaurants in every state of the United States. For Massachusetts, the brisket Reuben of this number one restaurant won over the competition.

The network picked B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge as the best barbeque in Massachusetts.

The Food Network said, “A former fine-dining chef — Chef Brian Treitman once worked for renowned restaurateur Ken Oringer — Treitman left white tablecloths behind in favor of a mobile barbecue trailer that grew such an avid following for its pulled pork and brisket.”

According to B.T.’s Smokehouse website, they were founded in 2007 and were quickly recognized as the number one barbeque spot in New England. After the huge success of opening a location at 392 Main Street in Sturbridge, the owner also opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester and has their own concession stand at Polar Park in Worcester, home of the Woo Sox.

On their website, Treitman stated, “I try to cook my BBQ the way you think BBQ should taste. When you think about a pork rib, in your mind it is tender, succulent, ready to fall off the bone with a little smoke and glazed with a flavorful, spiced, sweet sauce. You want to lick your fingers – no need for a napkin. You want to dip the bone into the drippings that are left and then suck it dry. That’s the way I try to cook.”

The Food Network added that they have to order meat by the ton to meet the demand from visitors.

Brian Treitman, owner and founder of B.T.’s Smokehouse was featured on 22News Mass Appeal to talk about the popularity of barbeque and how it’s done. Get an inside look at B.T.’s in the video below.