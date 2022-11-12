(WWLP) – If you are looking to take a break at a local bar without the fancier cocktails in a low-key atmosphere, Yelp released its list of top dive bars in every state.
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp:
- Moe’s Tavern: 10 Railroad St. in Lee
- Ye Ol’ Watering Hole: 287 Pleasant St. in Northampton
- Listons Bar & Restaurant: 324 Old North Rd Rte 143 in Worthington
- Victoria Bar: 4 Chapman St. in Greenfield
- Gin Mill: 3095 Main St. in Palmer
- Cim’s Tavern: 429 Fenn St. in Pittsfield
- The Moan & Dove: 460 West St. in Amherst
- Key West Lounge: 159 State St. in North Adams
- The Spoke: 34 E Pleasant St. in Amherst
- Collins Tavern: 997 Westfield St. in West Springfield
One important note: Dive bars, as defined by Yelp, are “typically well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks and are often considered ‘hole-in-the-walls,’” a spokesperson for Yelp tells Nexstar. The operators of these establishments can self-identify themselves as “dive bars” on their own Yelp accounts — at which point Yelp’s moderators will conduct a review to ensure the bar meets their criteria — or Yelp’s own users can submit suggestions to the moderators if they feel a specific bar should be recategorized as a dive.