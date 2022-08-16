WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the one month mark until the opening of The Big E in West Springfield.

The state fair begins Friday, September 16th and runs through Sunday, October 2nd. The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, agricultural events, and music performances!

When do the buildings and Midway open?

Big E gates open at 8:00 a.m.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. For example, the first Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the Big E. Veterans, active duty military and their dependents all get in free. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Friday, September 16 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 17 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, September 18 – Storrowton Day

Monday, September 19 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 20 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 21 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 22 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 23 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 24 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 25 – Grange Day/Chocolate Milk Day

Monday, September 26 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 27 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, September 28 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 29 – Salute to Westfield

Friday, September 30 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 1 – October Fun Day

Sunday, October 2 – Salute to Special Olympics

Live Music at The Big E

This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands and musicians known across the country. What better way to start off the Massachusetts state fair than with the Dropkick Murphys, who will be performing Friday, September 16 on the Big E Arena. Here are all the performances scheduled this year:

The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)

Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)

September 16: Yung Gravy

September 16-18: Modern English

September 17: KT Tunstall

September 18: Everclear

September 19-20: The Yardbirds

September 21: The Main Squeeze

September 21-22: Canned Heat

September 22: Johnnyswim

September 23: Tai Verdes

September 23-25: Sounds of the 60s

September 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff

September 25: Madeline Edwards

September 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band

September 26-27: LFO & Ryan Cabrera

September 27-October 2: The Entertainer

September 28: All-4-One

September 28-29: Jose Feliciano

September 29: ERNEST

September 30: Alien Ant Farm

September 30 – October 2: Baha Man

October 1: American Authors

October 2: John Waite

There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased separately.