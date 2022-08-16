WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the one month mark until the opening of The Big E in West Springfield.
The state fair begins Friday, September 16th and runs through Sunday, October 2nd. The Big E is best known for its fair foods, arts and crafts, state buildings, Mardi Gras floats parade, agricultural events, and music performances!
When do the buildings and Midway open?
- Big E gates open at 8:00 a.m.
- The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Midway is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
When is my state/town day at The Big E?
Each day at the Big E honors something specific. For example, the first Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the Big E. Veterans, active duty military and their dependents all get in free. Here are all the special and state days this year:
- Friday, September 16 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day
- Saturday, September 17 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day
- Sunday, September 18 – Storrowton Day
- Monday, September 19 – Salute to West Springfield
- Tuesday, September 20 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke
- Wednesday, September 21 – Connecticut Day
- Thursday, September 22 – Massachusetts Day
- Friday, September 23 – New Hampshire Day
- Saturday, September 24 – Vermont Day
- Sunday, September 25 – Grange Day/Chocolate Milk Day
- Monday, September 26 – Salute to Springfield
- Tuesday, September 27 – Salute to Chicopee
- Wednesday, September 28 – Salute to Agawam
- Thursday, September 29 – Salute to Westfield
- Friday, September 30 – Harvest New England Day
- Saturday, October 1 – October Fun Day
- Sunday, October 2 – Salute to Special Olympics
Live Music at The Big E
This year’s music lineup for The Big E Arena and the Court of Honor stage has some iconic bands and musicians known across the country. What better way to start off the Massachusetts state fair than with the Dropkick Murphys, who will be performing Friday, September 16 on the Big E Arena. Here are all the performances scheduled this year:
The Big E Arena: (all shows take place at 7:30 p.m.)
- September 16: Dropkick Murphys
- September 17: G-Eazy
- September 18: Brantley Gilbert
- September 23: Nelly
- September 24: Sublime with Rome
- September 25: Bring Me The Horizon
- September 30: Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen
- October 2: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Court of Honor Stage: (All concerts are free with fair admission; time of performances can be found on The Big E website)
- September 16: Yung Gravy
- September 16-18: Modern English
- September 17: KT Tunstall
- September 18: Everclear
- September 19-20: The Yardbirds
- September 21: The Main Squeeze
- September 21-22: Canned Heat
- September 22: Johnnyswim
- September 23: Tai Verdes
- September 23-25: Sounds of the 60s
- September 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff
- September 25: Madeline Edwards
- September 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band
- September 26-27: LFO & Ryan Cabrera
- September 27-October 2: The Entertainer
- September 28: All-4-One
- September 28-29: Jose Feliciano
- September 29: ERNEST
- September 30: Alien Ant Farm
- September 30 – October 2: Baha Man
- October 1: American Authors
- October 2: John Waite
There will also be nearly 50 performances on The E Stage throughout the two weeks.
Tickets
Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission, and must be purchased separately.